Scots For Youth to give out Easter baskets

LAURINBURG — Scots For Youth will be doing something special for the upcoming Easter holiday.

On Thursday, April 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the organization will be giving out Easter baskets with candy and other trinkets at the 416 Fairley St. office location.

“This is one of our community outreach events and it’s the first time we’re doing it,” said Stephanie Johnston. “We did something similar for our Back to School event. It will be minimal contact with the drive-through, people will just pull up and we’ll give them the items.”

In the fall the organization held a drive-through giving out hand sanitizer, masks, pens, pencils, notebooks and more for back to school.

Johnston did add those who want to get a basket will have to RSVP to make sure there are enough items for everyone.

“It will be first come first serve,” Johnston said. “And you have to RSVP by March 30 if you want to be able to get one on the first.”

Scots For Youth offers a variety of services including community service/restitution, parent-skill building, teen court, academic tutoring, vocational skill-building and substance abuse classes.

For information or to RSVP contact Scots For Youth at 910-276-5477.

