Musical triple threat

LAURINBURG — After years of touring, writing and recording, local musician and songwriter Jim Quick has found himself where he ultimately needed to be — home. Now he has a trio of musical hits being played on the radio.

The three singles are featured on Jim Quick and Coastline’s latest album, Revival.

“Blowin’ Me Up, Buzzin’ and Swingin’ and Fool For You” have all found their way into regular radio rotation, especially on WLNC.

Gary Gallman, owner of WLNC in Laurinburg, said, “ I’ve been privileged to follow Jim’s career over the last twenty-plus years and to see him receive many well-deserved awards for his achievements in the music industry. Jim is a top-notch entertainer and songwriter. He also does not hesitate to show appreciation for his history, referencing Laurinburg and the Carolinas both in songs and mentions from the stage.”

The 51-year-old artist has been songwriting since he was 13, crediting his creative process origins to the Scotland High Music Department.

“Liz Weeks was my middle school (music) teacher and Burt Owens was my band director in high school,” Quick said. “Both of those teachers, rather than just teaching you how to play the instrument that you were on, they taught music theory. They were really into teaching you why music was the way it was and how you could relate all instruments to how sheet music was written, and the way songs were created. By the time I was a freshman in high school I had the knowledge to be able to play any instrument I wanted to, and I use that. The school system really taught me how to do that.”

From the beginning on French horn, Quick would begin expanding his musicianship to other aspects of music shortly after establishing a strong foundational standing.

“I really started writing on piano, as a matter of fact some of the early Coastline songs were songs that I wrote in middle school and high school,” he said.

After starting small garage bands in high school and transitioning to college, Quick and his bandmates would create Coastline, named after the Coastline railroad. Coastline has been based in Laurinburg since its founding by Quick in 1992.

“We’ve always claimed to be from Laurinburg, regardless of where I moved, where I’ve been, because my musical training came from the public schools of Scotland County. Laurinburg is my home, even when I moved back home, I never really left.”

With Quick having moved to Nashville, Tennesse, a few years ago to focus on songwriting, members of Coastline would go on to start a new band called Cat5, creating public confusion about the future of Coastline.

“I decided I was going to retire, and I was going to go to Nashville to write, record and get off the road,” Quick said. “I was basically playing 250 shows for almost 30 years and just kind of got burned out on it. Well, the fans did not like that.

“It’s still my band, I never left, and we never quit playing,” he added. “We just ended up with a bunch of new members and Cat5 went on and did their thing while we hired a new band and kept going. I’ve been going back and forth to Nashville and I moved back to Laurinburg, because my family is here, so that’s basically what happened.”

With all the traveling, performing and writing he’s done over the years, it was family roots that ultimately called Quick back to his hometown.

“He (Quick’s father) followed the band around, and I was really close with him and it was the one connection that always made me feel like that was home to me,” Jim said. “I guess I never really grieved my dad’s passing until I went back home and remembered where I was, who I was, where I came from. My mother is getting older, and my sister still lives here. I just felt like I had missed all these years of being with my family. I turned 50 last year and decided I want to reconnect with my roots, I wanted to get back to my family.”

Coming of age

With time, Quick has found himself enamored with the creative process now more than ever, changing his perspective and approach to the music as a whole.

“As you get older the shows become more of a job, and when I say job, I don’t mean a chore, but something that you want to cherish,” he said. “For the longest time it was just a party, it was a good time living the rock and roll life, but now as I’m older it’s become more of a craft and it’s my baby and I want it to be perfect, not just for me, but for everybody. So, I don’t take it for granted like I did when I was younger. People give up their money and their time to come see my craft, I want to make sure it’s something worthy of seeing.”

As the world approaches one year since the pandemic began, Quick looked back on his album recording and post-edit process and how the pandemic has affected those processes. According to Quick, the pandemic has enhanced his creative process.

“I have more time,” he explained. “Everything came to a halt on St. Patty’s Day, which was one of our biggest shows we’ve ever performed — we had one of the largest crowds in North Myrtle Beach and then the next day everything was gone.”

They then began mixing, mastering and editing their album Revival.

“We decided we were going to make it very retro,” Quick said. “Make everything sound blues, R&B and soul from 1951-1964. We were trying to cover all those early years, that kind of sound.” Quick went on to say the Revival album drew inspiration from Muddy Waters, The Drifters, The Five Royals and Sam Cooke.”

With the album drawing inspiration from an earlier era of music, Quick had the idea to utilize older recording equipment to further alter the sound of the project.

“We were able to get into a studio in Asheville that recorded everything on authentic, vintage equipment. Everything we used was made in ‘68, from amplifiers, drums, microphones,” he said.

The album is available for purchase on getrevivalalbum.com and also available for streaming on all major platforms.

“It’s good to be home. It’s put my heart and mind in a good place,” Quick added.

Jalen Head is a spring intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.