A new education center is in the works for Partners In Ministry

LAURINBURG — Partners In Ministry is working to build a new education center so it can continue to help and inspire students within the community — and its officials are hoping residents will pitch in on the effort.

“PIM is proud to announce that we have reached the half-way mark of our fundraising goal,” said Chanel L. McClennahan, program development and outreach coordinator. “Therefore, we need community support.”

McClennahan also stated PIM is pleased to offer “naming opportunities” as a way for donors to support the efforts by making a gift to dedicate the Community Education Center building and rooms on the center’s campus.

“Naming opportunities provide a way to leave your own legacy, to make a tribute or memorial gift in honor of someone special, or recognize an individual whose life has been an inspiration to others,” said McClennahan.

According to McClennahan, Partners In Ministry is committed to instilling hope and empowering change to the next generation of children and youth.

“Founded in 2007, our mission has been to be a ‘one-stop center’ for students and families in need by utilizing a variety of programs and services to achieve this goal,” said McClennahan.

While these programs have been highly successful and have grown dramatically over the last eight years, McClennahan stated the organization is severely challenged by a lack of sufficient space as it continues to address these critical needs in the communities.

“PIM has aggressively worked to address some of the greatest needs in our region, which includes dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline through education and job training, health and safety and socio-economic development,” said McClennahan. “However, over the last five years, the need for the services and programming PIM provides far outstrips its current capacity and available space.”

This campus expansion will build a 20,000 square foot Community Education Center on 11 acres of land.

“A new Community Education Center will dramatically enhance the services and programs we offer to the community,” said McClennahan. “This center will be built utilizing available property adjacent to the former elementary school that currently houses the organization.”

This community hub will enable PIM to expand its youth and family services, according to McClennahan, and provide gathering space for community events and housework teams to expand critical home repair and disaster relief efforts.

PIM offers the Partners In Hope giving method. All donations are tax-deductible.

“Any and all support is greatly appreciated,” said McClennahan, “We’re just excited to get to work.

“Thank you for being a part of our community and our story,” added McClennahan. “If you’d like to make a gift, please visit our donation page at www.pim-nc.org and click the donation button.”

For additional information on naming opportunities, please contact Partners In Ministry by phone at 910-277-3355 or by emailing [email protected]

