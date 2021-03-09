Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

March 15

— Scotland Place Senior Center will reopen at 8 a.m. with all activities.

March 20

FIRST DAY OF SPRING

— The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office will hold a litter pick-up event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in volunteering to help out can contact Rebecca Riggs at 910-277-3114 to sign up.

— The Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center has partnered with Manna Catering to present “Dinner Delivered to Your Door.” Your choice of stuffed chicken marsala OR roast bottom au jus gravy with two sides and dessert. Tickets are $25 per plate and available from any board member or at the office. Call 910-276-5505 or 910-276-6268 or 910-610-3599 to purchase tickets. Sales close March 17. Proceeds will go into our capital improvement fund.

March 22

— The Scotland County Republican Party invites you to be part of our efforts to elect conservatives to office. Please plan on attending our convention at 7 p.m. at the GOP Headquarters, 684 S. 15/401 Bypass, Laurinburg. You must be a registered Republican to attend. Please RSVP to [email protected]

March 25

— The Scotland County Re-entry Program, administered by the Scotland County Department of Social Services and funded through the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, invites the community to a virtual Re-entry Community “Future Focused” Council on Thursday, March 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. For information, contact Re-entry Coordinator Rob Macy at [email protected] or 910-405-9024.

April 3

— Radical Praise Ministries will be hosting an Easter Celebration from noon until 3 p.m. It will be held at the RPM Campus at 1529 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg. There will be free food, drinks, an egg hunt, prizes and games.

April 19-24

— The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Green Team will hold its annual Spring Litter Sweep. Teams will be able to register and receive materials prior to that date.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.