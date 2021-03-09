Chick-fil-A partners with United Way of Scotland County

Meservy

LAURINBURG — Chick-fil-A is looking for ways to give back to the community.

The Laurinburg location began “Gallons for Good” this month to help fundraise for the United Way of Scotland County.

“Gallons for Good is a campaign we started this month to support our local community,” said owner and operator Michael Meservy. “With every gallon of tea or lemonade sold at Chick-fil-A Laurinburg, we will donate $1 to a local non-profit. Each month through the end of 2021 we will be partnering with a different non-profit, all of which have a specific focus on impacting Laurinburg and Scotland County.”

Meservy added this is the first fundraising campaign the store has done since opening and has wanted to find new ways to support the local community after their support over the past year.

“We chose United Way for the month of March because they help support many different local non-profits, their impact is felt by many different organizations in Scotland County,” Meservy said. “The biggest impact people can make is by coming to our restaurant and purchasing a gallon of tea or lemonade. We would also love to see everyone spread the word so we can make the biggest impact possible.”

United Way of Scotland County Director Coy Moody said that it was excited to not only be chosen but to also be the first one.

“With our campaign, we were looking for ways to continue to raise funds since we aren’t quite to our goal yet so this was an excellent surprise,” Moody said. “We’re very excited and this is an excellent partnership with Chick-fil-A. The money raised is going back into the community through our non-profits.”

Each month the non-profits that Chick-fil-a will be partnering with will be announced on its Facebook page — Chick-fil-A Laurinburg.

“We strongly believe that, as a community, we are better when we work together,” Meservy said. “We have been so thankful for the support we have received this past year that we wanted to think of new and creative ways to give back. Come out, buy a gallon, and support your local community.”

