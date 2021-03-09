Arrests

LAURINBURG — Tony Grant, 40, of Yorktown, Virginia, failed to appear in Scotland County court and was remanded under a $100 secured bond.

LAURINBURG — Kevin Purvis, 34, of Andrew Jackson Highway, failed to appear in Scotland County court and was remanded under a $15,000 secured bond.

LAURINBURG — Sharee Goods, 47, of Hood Drive, was arrested on a warrant for simple assault, injury to personal property and communicating threats. She was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

LAURINBURG — Quentina Wright, 28, of Willow Drive, was arrested on a warrant for communicating threats and stalking. She was remanded under a $500 secured bond.

LAURINBURG — Skytes Waye, 19, of Wilson Street, was charged with assault on a female and trespassing. He was remanded without bond due to the domestic charges.