Foundation provides $500,000 challenge grant for My Kid’s Club facility

RALEIGH — My Kid’s Club (MKC), a Johnston County non-profit seeking to raise campaign funds for a new facility to benefit underserved youth, has gained the support of SECU Foundation with a $500,000 challenge grant.

The organization lost its home to Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and has since been providing after-school programs and services for local youth ages 6-18 from a local elementary school campus. MKC is the only operating center for youth programs in Johnston County and currently delivers daily programming to more than 200 students.

Officials from SECU Foundation and MKC met for a brief photo opportunity this week to officially announce the challenge grant.

Programs and summer camps provided by My Kid’s Club lay the foundation for youth to grow through opportunities for academic success with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) fields of study, civic engagement, and promoting healthy living habits to achieve their potential as responsible and caring citizens.

The future 5,000-square-foot facility will help MKC increase its capacity for county-wide youth participation, serve as a central hub of operations for club activities, and support virtual learning and satellite programming at several other site locations.

“My Kid’s Club is an incredible organization that has developed a strong plan for continued growth and expanded delivery of its programs and services for at-risk youth and families throughout the county,” noted Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board chair. “This initiative received tremendous support from our local SECU branches and Advisory Board volunteers. We are excited to help MKC broaden its reach in an effort to help children learn and succeed.”

“My Kid’s Club is thrilled to work with SECU Foundation. Their support for our work and vision will enable us to build the MKC SECU Clubhouse as our flagship building in Johnston County,” said Alison Gammage, executive director of My Kid’s Club. “This new site is designed to meet the needs of Club children and their families, and will offer a much-needed community meeting place for the people of Selma now and in the years to come.”