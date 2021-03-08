Laurinburg native getting high marks in state, national politics

LAURINBURG — After leaving Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration to serve as N.C. director of Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign for president, Laurinburg native La’Tanta “L.T.” McCrimmon has now returned to be Cooper’s chief legislative voice.

McCrimmon had worked previously as deputy legislative director working on N.C. Health and Human Services issues since the end of the 2012 elections prior to serving as N.C. director for Biden’s campaign.

“At just 38, McCrimmon has already gained a wealth of experience in positions most politicos covet,” said Jonathan Owens in an article on Seanc.org. “She worked for U.S. Rep. Bob Etheridge’s office for five years before joining U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross’s campaign for U.S. Senate in 2012.

“She stepped out of the Cooper administration last year in what she deemed the opportunity of a lifetime,” continued Owens. “It turned out to be anything but a typical campaign, though, with the ongoing pandemic’s challenges changing every facet of American life.”

McCrimmon told Owens that it was definitely a wild ride.

“Virtual campaigning was so taxing,” McCrimmon said. “But honestly, I was just blown away when I got the call to serve as state director. It’s something I will tell my grand-kids.”

McCrimmon holds two bachelor’s degrees in political science and criminal justice from Shaw University and a master of public administration from North Carolina Central University.

“I may run for office one day. I don’t think it’s my time yet,” said McCrimmon. “I have a passion for it. I love my job, and I love this state. I am just grateful for the opportunities I have had to serve.”

State Rep. Garland Pierce stated it is exciting to have someone from Scotland County who understands politics.

“Each time I speak with her about issues concerning Scotland County, she is always amenable to assist,” said Pierce. “I appreciate her outstanding work and all that she does.

“Ms. McCrimmon is a very gifted young woman when it comes to North Carolina politics,” added Pierce, “and she has a bright future that awaits her. It is an honor to serve with Ms. ‘LT’ McCrimmon.”

McCrimmon’s early years

According to Owens, McCrimmon found her love of politics at a young age from her mother Vanessa, who raised her daughter to believe in the political system.

“It makes me smile when I talk about mom,” McCrimmon stated in the article. “She pressed upon us that education is key. I love politics and that comes from her. She voted in every election, no matter what. I learned early that it was our civic duty to vote and be informed about who was on the ballot.”

The story states McCrimmon was raised by a single mother who worked at the Campbell Soup factory near Laurinburg. It further stated McCrimmon said her upbringing serves as a constant reminder of working families’ struggles.

“People say they see it, but I’ve lived it,” McCrimmon said. “I know what it’s like to see my mother work 12- or 16-hour days. This is personal for me.”

Another strong influence in McCrimmon’s life is her great-grandmother Lucille Easterland, the article stated, who lived with her family as she grew up.

“I got a chance to sit with her and hear all kinds of stories,” said McCrimmon. “You don’t know what struggle is until you talk to a woman who was born in 1896.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]