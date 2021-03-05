Police officer hit by motorcyclist fleeing law enforcement

THOMASVILLE — A North Carolina police officer was injured when a motorcyclist trying to elude law enforcement hit him during a chase, officials said.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies began pursuing the motorcycle on Thursday because it had no license plate and was heading north on Interstate 85, news outlets reported. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Ned Moultrie said the chase crossed into Davidson County, where Thomasville police were assisting.

Thomasville police set up a road block to stop the motorcycle. When the suspect, identified as Brian Alexander Bacelli, 28, of Jamestown, reached the roadblock, he accelerated and hit an officer getting out of his car, authorities said.

After the collision, Bacelli lost control of the motorcycle and crashed on the side of the interstate. Police said he tried to escape but was taken into custody.

Moultrie said Thomasville Police Det. Joseph Driggers was airlifted to a Winston-Salem hospital.

Police arrested Bacelli and filed multiple charges against him, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. Bacelli is jailed on a $1 million bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.