County receives loan to repay $575,000 debt

LAURINBURG — Scotland County has received what county commissioners hope will be a little relief from a $575,000 debt.

Recently, the county learned it had been approved for a loan from the North Carolina Department of Commerce in the amount of $575,000 to help cover costs incurred from the twice-botched grant application.

“The loan was executed by Commerce and the county in June,” said Kevin Patterson, county manager. “Commerce finally processed the payment in February. The loan covered the entire amount.”

Under the loan agreement, the Scotland County taxpayers will now be responsible for repaying the loan over the next 10 years.

“The loan has a zero interest rate,” said Patterson, “and the county will be responsible for paying $57,500 every year by July until the loan is paid in full.”

The county is hoping the news will get even better, since there is still a possibility the loan could be forgiven, which would keep the county from having to make the 10 years’ worth of payments.

“Any loan forgiveness would be the decision of Commerce,” said Patterson.

According to Commissioner Tim Ivey, Sen. Tom McInnis and Rep. Garland Pierce are working together to try and have the loan forgiven. But Ivey said he isn’t yet comfortable with the loan.

“I don’t actually feel relief at this point,” said Ivey. “We have to pay it back and if not for our failures on many levels, we wouldn’t be in this situation.”

In June 2020, Scotland County residents learned about the $575,000 mistake which was made while working on a railroad spur project at Edwards Wood Products.

In July, The Exchange uncovered additional information which pointed fingers at Economic Development Director Mark Ward that showed he had attempted to mislead the state about when the work began on the project. There are still many details that are unclear.

When contacted by The Exchange, County Chair Carol McCall chose not to provide comments. Attempts to contact Rep. Pierce and Sen. McInnis were unsuccessful before press time.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.