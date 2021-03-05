63% of Scotland students return for in-person classes

LAURINBURG — It was on Friday, March 13, 2020, that Scotland County students went home expecting to come back into the building the following Monday as always. Instead, classes were moved to fully virtual over the weekend by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Now almost a year after the sudden change, students have begun to fill the classrooms once more.

Elementary students came back to school on Monday in a staggered schedule, with half the students coming on Monday and Tuesday while the other half came Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays are a fully remote day for all students.

According to Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds, in Scotland County, 1,634 students — or 63% — have chosen to return to in-person learning, while 941 students or 37% chose to remain virtual.

Even despite having to get used to a new normal, teachers and staff at the schools were excited to welcome students back.

“It is the best feeling in the world to have our children back in the building with us,” said Sycamore Lane Elementary Principal Fannie Mason. “Everything has gone very well. Our students are so well-behaved, and teachers feel like the quality of their instruction has improved greatly. It has been challenging to use two platforms, but our teachers are rocking it.”

Mason did add there were some hiccups with the buses on the first day. as some students came by car and ended up getting on buses to go home, but the arrangements for that had not been made. She continued by saying the school is constantly working on coming up with ways to put new procedures and processes in place to make sure everyone is safe.

One of the concerns about bringing students back into the classroom was having the students wear masks all day but Mason said so far it’s gone very well.

“Our children have handled this like champs,” Mason said. “We recognize that this is the first time that many have had to wear a mask for extended periods of time, so we have built-in mask breaks to allow them to rest. These are usually done every hour on the hour and last about a minute or two.”

As the first week is now behind them, Mason wanted to remind parents that if their child is sick or someone in the house is suspected of having COVID-19 not to send them to school.

“I want to stress to them how important it is that we work together to ensure that we are keeping everyone safe,” Mason said. “I ask that parents understand that if they stated their children would be virtual and not face-to-face, they must remain that way for the remainder of the year and we cannot change that. Parents were told this in advance, and we must hold steadfast to those guidelines if we are to keep everyone safe.”

From the teachers

South Johnson teacher Betsy Johnson and Sycamore Lane Primary teacher Chiquita McNeill both share Mason’s excitement of having students back in the building.

“The anticipation that we felt as the new school was being built last year lingered so long after the furniture was in and our rooms were all set up,” Johnson said. “A school, like a house, is meant to be lived in – and now ours finally is … the first day back was both a celebration and a challenge. Figuring out routines in the new space, with unprecedented safety measures to observe, new technology to navigate, and a mix of remote and face-to-face students to bring together is challenging us all. I think it is safe to say, though, that celebration and satisfaction at having ‘our kids’ back won the day.”

McNeill added she feels her students have been adjusting well so far with being back in the classroom and teachers are working to adjust to teaching to both students in person and virtually.

“This is something new for teachers as well,” McNeill said. “One thing about teachers is that we are flexible and we know how to think quickly and adjust. Teaching both platforms is new to all of us. Each day comes with practice and new ways of teaching. When we started in the virtual platform, this was also something new for teachers but we adjusted and we still taught from our hearts! In this moment, my beliefs are that teachers can virtually do anything! We have superpowers to teach both platforms. It may not always be easy but it is definitely always worth it for our students. We are willing to go the extra mile to help our students.”

At the elementary schools, rather than moving students from room to room, the teachers move rooms. Johnson shared that at first, it was difficult but now that she’s gotten the first few days out of the way she feels much more comfortable with it. It was during those migrations to another classroom, though, that teachers learned something new about the Swivl units in the classrooms.

“We have had some trouble-shooting to do, most related to technology,” Johnson said. “The best — and funniest — example was discovering that the electronic marker that controls the Swivl’s orientation does not just connect to nearest Swivl; it is actually configured to a specific one. On the first day, my teammates and I each carried our marker to the next classroom along with the rest of our gear – and then watched the Swivl there go crazy as it tried to locate its own marker. Lesson learned!”

Both Thompson and McNeill added they want the parents to know that their children are in good hands in the school system and they’re doing everything they can to keep them safe.

“We know that it has been a transition for parents as well,” McNeill said. “We appreciate their patience and help with getting students back into the building. This week has been awesome. Teachers have been excited to see students. Yes, we have made some adjustments but thank you for your patience and definitely hope that our partnership together will ensure the success of all students. Know that while we teach, we are learning too! We look forward to having a safe and successful rest of the year with our students.”

Middle and high school students will return to the buildings next week in the same hybrid model as the elementary school.

