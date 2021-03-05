Chamber looking for Highland Award nominees

LAURINBURG — The Highlander Awards, a program created by the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Green Team, is now accepting applications for nominations.

The Highlander Awards recognize businesses, residents, schools and non-profits that promote the beautification of Scotland County with their pride, respect and cooperation for the residents throughout the county.

“Every year we try and focus on the beautification of Scotland County through different programs that the Chamber and Green Team coordinates,” said Chamber Director Chris English. “In doing so, we hope that our community will join in on our mission to keep Scotland County a sustainable place for further generations.”

Judging criteria is based on landscaping, environmental concern, pollution control, waste reduction and more.

“The Highlander Awards nomination applications can be found on our website at www.laurinburgchamber.com/highlander-awards,” said English.

Nominations are being accepted through June 4.

For information about the Highlander Awards, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 910-276-7420 [email protected]

