LTS Health began free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and will be out at the Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the foreseeable future. The testing is open to everyone in the community including students or teachers as they head back into the classroom. The test is an interior nasal test with both nostrils swapped for samples. Those getting tested will have a PDF result of their test within three days of testing.