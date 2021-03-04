A fishy, fun business

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Doug Bowen battered the fish just before it was placed in the grease

LAURINBURG — The men and women of St. Mary Catholic Church on South Main Street were once again frying fish and chatting it up while they each completed their jobs.

“We are all friends here,” said Fran Ribellese, one of the ladies working in the kitchen. “I would even say we are all like family here. We are often swapping recipes and telling jokes. There is always a lot of laughing going on while we are together.”

While this is going on inside, the men of the church were out back preparing and frying the fish and hush puppies.

“We like to swap war stories back here,” said John Clinton. “Myself and Mack McCarthy are both retired Navy men. We cover all kinds of topics while we are working.

“We like to say there is no limit to our expertise and we think we are very authoritative,” Clinton added jokingly.

The gentleman gathered around the batter station said they talked for at least an hour and a half just on the topic of electric cars.

“We talked about the new Tesla and Volt,” said Clinton. “I just bought one and another bought a Tesla, so we just got on the topic and it kept going.”

As the pair laughed, McCarthy mentioned the story they had just been talking about back from their Navy days.

“We somehow got on the topic of Navy guys high-lining,” said Clinton. “High-lining is when we send one guy on our ship over to another ship while out to sea. We would basically make a ‘clothes line’ between the two and put the guy in the basket and send him on over.

“Sometimes,” Clinton laughed as he continued, “the waves would cause the boats to rock and out went the sailor.”

The general mood and consensus of every worker at the fish fry is that of camaraderie and fellowship.

“Most of us are just old retired church members and we really do enjoy coming together and doing these fish fries,” said Clinton.

After the lunch shift was over, the group estimated they sold just under 400 plates and were hoping to sell out during the dinner shift.

“We were a little worried on how the turnout would be because it was great when we held our first one in the fall because we did not do any during the summer,” said Ken Mack, grandmaster. “The numbers were a little down at the last one but we have great weather and are hoping for a good turnout today.”

The date on the next fish fry was not given, however, it is usually the first Thursday of the month when it is held. The times are 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]