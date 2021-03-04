Local ministry donates $5,000 to Habitat

LAURINBURG — The Habitat For Humanity Restore of Scotland County received a donation of $5,000 on Thursday.

The members of Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church of Wagram collected the money and Pastor Darrel “B.J.” Gibson presented the check to Christ Carpenter, executive director of Habitat.

“The money was raised by donations from members of our congregation as well as members of the community,” said Gibson. “I made a plea during our virtual Sunday morning worship, the third Sunday in January and ran a 30-day campaign.”

Nearly two dozen residents in the community responded to the call and donated.

“We recognize the work that Habitat does in our community in helping to combat the need for affordable housing but also helping families reach the American dream of home-ownership and wanted to aid in this effort,” said Gibson. “Habitat has not only been constant around the world but in our community especially, it has been a beacon of hope and light for so many.

“As Habitat works to build its 50th home in Scotland County,” added Gibson, “we wanted to be a part of this memorable build.”

Carpenter stated it is a blessing anytime a church or an organization can bring together a group of people to donate to or support a Habitat project.

“I know doing so takes a lot of work and that makes it even more special to Habitat and to the Martin family, who is moving forward with purchasing their first home,” said Carpenter. “This donation demonstrates the community’s continued support for our mission.

“That gives me the confidence to look for more ways and plan for more services to help the community moving forward,” added Carpenter.

