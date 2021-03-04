PIM wants footwear for outreach project

LAURINBURG — As spring cleaning begins, Partners in Ministry is asking for everyone to hold on to their gently-used footwear.

The “Reaching Souls with Soles; A Hands Up Ministry” will be providing shoes to individuals in 26 developing countries.

“We started thinking of ways to help not just our community but communities in different countries,” said Chanel McClennahan the PIM program development and outreach coordinator. “We’re in the process of working with another non-profit to do this but we aren’t naming them yet … so we don’t have a date for when we will be collecting the shoes yet but we hope to start sometime in April. We just wanted the community to know about it so they can start collecting their shoes.”

McClennahan added that not only will this be helping others but it will also be keeping shoes out of landfills. She is asking that the shoes be gently worn or new and are asking for shoes such as sneakers or workboots.

“We want them to be comfortable and not worn out,” McClennahan said. “People will be working in these shoes or walking and we want to be able to give them comfortable shoes.”

When the collection does begin there will be a bin at the PIM campus in East Laurinburg and more information about how to donate will be available in the future.

McClennahan added PIM is also working to add onto the campus with a 20,000 square foot Community Education Center.

“The Community Education Center will be a multi-purpose center and will show the deepened commitment we have to our community,” McClennahan said. “It will help support the reach and impact of the first and only National Mission Institute in North Carolina — which is what Partners in Ministry is.”

The center also adds to PIM’s mission of continuing to support children and their families in the community.

“You have been an important contributor and support of Partners in Ministry National Mission Institution,” said Founder and Executive Director Melba McCallum. “The vision will not become a reality for the community without your continuous support.”

For additional information, contact Partners In Ministry Communications Team at 910-277-3355 or email [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.