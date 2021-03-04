Jersey Mike’s raising money for Scotland Memorial Foundation in March

LAURINBURG — Have a sub and give to a worthy cause.

While many see March as the end of winter, the month also doubles as Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving.

This year the Pembroke and Laurinburg locations are teaming up with the Scotland Memorial Foundation once again to support the Scotland County Cancer Treatment Center.

According to Foundation Executive Director Kirsten Dean, the local franchises have been dedicating the month to the cancer center since 2013.

“The funds that are raised will go towards helping support those in our cancer treatment center,” Dean said. “From wigs to personal care items to those with financial constraints to helping provide travel to get them to and from their appointments.”

While the entire month will offer opportunities to donate to the cancer center, there will also be a Day of Giving at the end of the month.

“For the entire month of March you can go to Jersey Mike’s and enjoy a sub or a sub in a tub and, when you get to the register, you’ll be able to make a donation,” Dean said. “You can round up your order, make a small $3 or $5 donation or you can make a big donation. But March 31 is the Day of Giving, where 100% of the proceeds from the subs ordered will go to the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center.”

Over the past few years, community support for the event has been great according to Laurinburg Manager Renaughta Kee.

“Last year the official Day of Giving was canceled, but for the past few year’s we’ve been in the top one, two or three spots in the region,” Kee said. “That just shows how great the community has been to us … cancer has touched everyone in our community from friends to family, so this is a way for us to be able to give back and help our community.”

Both the Pembroke and Laurinburg locations have recently been remodeled and are welcoming people back.

“We are encouraging people to come and see our new look,” Kee said. “Come have a delicious sub, see the new look and help the community.”

Jersey Mike’s has been holding the Day of Giving since 2011 and across the country will be helping more than 200 local charities. According to the company website, there has been more than $32 million raised since 2011.

“Cancer has touched our family,” said local franchise owner Ron Gibson. “And I’ve seen how it impacts families, so we wanted to be able to help out locally in any way we could.”

