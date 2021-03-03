Silent Samaritan Society gathering to be held virtually

LAURINBURG — March 25 is just around the corner and the Silent Samaritans of Scotland Family Counseling Center are completing plans for the annual Gathering of the Silent Samaritan Society.

“This year you are all invited to virtually gather ‘on your couch and on your time’ to view our virtual gathering event which will go live at 5 p.m. on March 25,” said Mary C Thompson, MA LCMHCS NCC counselor and executive director. “The virtual event can be accessed via the agency website (www.scotlandcounseling.org) and will also be posted to YouTube.”

Karen and Charles Jenkins are the leaders of the event and Dan and Shannon Hamilton will be the co-leaders.

“They are actively serving with other committee members to make this a great event that informs the public about the work of Scotland Family Counseling Center and the work that Scotland Family Counseling does to help individuals, families and the community,” said Thompson.

The Silent Samaritan Society members endeavor to help their neighbors, both individuals and families, who are experiencing a troubled and painful time in life.

“Also like the Good Samaritan, the Silent Samaritan Society provides financial gifts to Scotland Family Counseling Center, Inc. to help neighbor individuals and families with counseling support and counseling fee subsidies in a quiet and humble manner,” said Thompson. “The basic purpose of the Silent Samaritan Society is to respond to Jesus’ command to ‘go and do the likewise’ in caring for our neighbors.”

The Silent Samaritan Society is open to everyone. For information, call 910-276-7011 or email to [email protected]

Scotland Family Counseling Center is a United Way agency, an affiliate of Scotland Health Care System, an identified ministry of the Coastal Carolina Presbytery and holds 501(c)(3) non-profit status.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.