Bill could allow EMS personnel to carry firearms

LAURINBURG — A proposed bill in the House of North Carolina could mean that law enforcement won’t be the only armed first responders arriving at the scene of accidents, fires or other calls.

House Bill 48 was filed on Feb. 2 with primary sponsors being Reps. Harry Warren, Allen McNeill and Carson Smith, and would allow for exemptions to be made so that certain emergency medical personnel could carry a weapon while on duty.

The bill states that emergency medical services personnel “who are deployed as part of their official duties providing tactical medical assistance to law enforcement in an emergency situation, including a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) operation.”

Those who qualify to carry a weapon would have to go through extensive training in firearm safety.

Sen. Tom McInnis of Richmond County spoke to WLNC about the bill during a recent legislative update.

“It’s gotten to the point that our EMS folks are putting their lives on the line and going into situations where there’s hostility and situations where people are armed and they need to be able to protect themselves,” McInnis said. “Of course, it’s voluntary it’s not mandated to give them the opportunity if they wanted to be with a concealed weapon to protect themselves and protect those around them.”

McInnis added that law enforcement is unable to be everywhere at once, so by passing this bill it would allow for those paramedics to protect themselves.

Rep. Garland Pierce of Scotland County added to the discussion that he is working on conversations with local emergency personnel before going back to Raleigh.

”I haven’t talked with our emergency services supervisors or those who it would affect in Scotland or Hoke County yet,” Pierce said. “So I don’t know if they have been in situations where they feared for their lives and would want to see something like this passed.”

Pierce was sending the bill and information to Emergency Services Director Robert Sampson in Scotland County, who wanted to read the bill before making comments to The Exchange.

“It’s important for me to have these conversations before I take a stance on it because I want to hear the voices of those who it will be affecting,” Pierce said. “The situations in other counties are different than ours so I want to ask for their opinions to know if this is something they want for their own safety.”

