Parks and Rec to expand to E-sports

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation is looking to add more opportunities to those in the community who might not want to step on the baseball diamond.

E-sports is continuously growing, with more than $12 million in scholarships going out nationwide last year. But for those gamers in more rural parts of the country, there aren’t many opportunities for them. In the past, the organization has offered in-person E-sports tournaments — but now Parks and Recreation is looking to expand past that and creating an E-sports league.

“A lot of people might criticize E-sports, but recreation is something that you do outside work or school,” said Director Bryan Graham. “And we have a lot of kids and adults who enjoy playing these video games so we want to be able to provide them with a safe space to do so.”

The organization will be using the online platform “Mission Control GG,” which is used by universities and other recreation departments across the country. Players will have to register on the app and select Scotland County Parks and Recreation as the organization.

“By using this platform we will be able to create a safe environment for kids to play on,” Graham said. “They have to register and fill out their information so when something happens that isn’t appropriate we’re able to contact them or their parents to take appropriate action.”

Graham added it’s much safer for children to be playing on the app like this as part of Parks and Recreation, in place of online play such as Xbox Live that doesn’t have to be monitored.

“Players will have to have the game they select along with the gaming unit in order to play,” Graham said. “Unfortunately, right now we’re not able to provide that, but we hope whenever the Laurel Hill Community Center is complete to have options there for kids who might not have access to these games at home have the opportunity to go somewhere and play.”

The tournaments will start off with “Call of Duty” and “Fortnite,” but Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley plans to add more to the roster.

“We plan to add some of the sports games like ‘Madden,’ but if there if there is a certain game that a lot of people like in this area please let us know,” Maley said. “We want feedback from the community on this.”

Maley added there will be registration fees for the league and tournaments but there will be prizes as well.

“Kids actually can gain cognitive skills, team building skills and communication skills from playing these games,” Maley said. “And not every kid is comfortable on the field or in a gym, so we wanted to open more opportunities and target another area of the community.”

Registration for the “Call of Duty” and “Fortnite” will go until April 2 with game-play going from April 8 to May 14.

Anyone with questions on the E-sports or registration can contact Maley at 910-277-2588 or [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]