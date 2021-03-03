Local election workers to receive bonuses

“My recommendation is that we do this for the election’s staff. Worst-case scenario, instead of putting the $78,700 back into the general fund, we will take out the $12,000 and still be in the positive $66,000.” — Commissioner Tim Ivery

LAURINBURG — Thanks to a unanimous vote be the Scotland County Board of Commissioners on Monday, poll workers and local Board of Elections staff will be getting a bonus.

Dell Parker, director for the Board of Elections, presented a recommendation to the commissioners that would give each of the 60 poll workers an additional $125 and the two BOE staff members an extra $2,000 each. This recommendation originated from the five members of the BOE board.

The proposal stated the money would come from unused state funding in the amount of $12,683.77. The remaining $1,183.77 would go back to the count’s general fund.

However, after discussing the availability of the unused funding, it was decided to go another route.

“We were awarded $85,749 H.A.V.A. (Help America Vote Again) funds,” said Parker during the meeting. “With this money, we were able to purchase equipment for polling stations. Being able to use this money allowed us to only spend $10,300 of our county budgeted money.”

Parker added that $78,700 would go back into the general fund.

Because there remains a question on whether the county can keep the $12,683.77 from the state, County Commissioner Tim Ivey made a motion to give the $125 to the BOE staff and take it out of the larger savings.

“My recommendation is that we do this for the election’s staff,” said Ivey. “Worst-case scenario, instead of putting the $78,700 back into the general fund, we will take out the $12,000 and still be in the positive $66,000.”

Commissioner John Alford gave a second to the recommendation and, after a brief discussion, the board unanimously voted to approve the request.

The date on which the funds will be released was not stipulated during the meeting.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will meet again for its regular meeting on April 5 at 7 p.m. Residents wishing to tune in can do so by watching on YouTube on the board of commissioners’ page. To join in the public forum residents can call 1-872-240-3311 and use access code 376128365. They can also email Jason Robinson at [email protected] prior to the meeting with their comments to be read to the board.

