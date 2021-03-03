LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 12 inspections of area food service locations during the month of February.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— Feb. 1: Food Lion Deli 690, Laurinburg, 97.0

— Feb. 3: La Familia Mexican Restaurant, Laurinburg, 96.0

— Feb. 10: Captain D’s, Laurinburg, 94.5

— Feb. 12: Fores Family Restaurant, Laurinburg, 96.5

— Feb. 15: Greek Village, Laurinburg, 93.0

— Feb. 15: Kentucky Fried Chicken, Laurinburg, 90.5

— Feb. 16: Carlie C’s IGA Deli, Laurinburg, 89.0

— Feb. 19: Eman Lemon Inc., Wagram, 96.5

— Feb. 22: Nics Pic Kwik Deli #1, Laurinburg, 94.0

— Feb. 22: Nics Pic Kwik Deli 7, Laurinburg, 91.5

— Feb. 23 Nics Pic Kwik #12, Laurinburg, 92.0

— Feb. 25: Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, Laurinburg, 94.0