Amy Johnson | The Laurinburg Exchange

Hannah Dial, an employee at Ned’s Jewelry & Pawn on South Main Street in Laurinburg, draws a name from among the entries at the business in The Exchange’s five-week ‘Free Gas Contest.’ That name was put into the finalist pile and another drawing will be held to determine two weekly winners of $100 in free gas. The contest is being run in Scotland, Richmond and Anson counties.