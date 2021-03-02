Morshed case gets continued

LAURINBURG — There have not been any new developments in the case where a man is accused of shooting his wife.

On Jan. 13, Kaid Mohamed Morshed, 77, of Terrace Circle was arrested after Laurinburg police responded to his apartment in reference to a person shot early that morning. Morhsed’s wife was unresponsive and transferred to an out-of-area medical facility. There has been no word on if her condition has changed from critical.

On Feb. 22, Morshed had a hearing in Scotland County Superior Court and, according to Clerk of Courts Philip McRae, nothing official happened on the case during the hearing and it was continued to the April 19 administrative calendar.

During his first appearance in court, Morshed was given a $3 million bond and McRae stated at the time the public defender’s office was appointed to represent Morshed.

The Exchange will continue to follow this story and provide additional details as it is released.

