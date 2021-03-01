Primary elections in jeopardy because of census info

LAURINBURG — The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the only thing causing changes to the usual day-to-day and normal operations. The Scotland County Board of Elections may be looking at an off-kilter election year due to the recent U.S. Census operation in 2020.

“With the 2021 elections following a census year, all census data has to be reviewed,” said Dell Parker, Board of Elections director. “The review is to see if new district lines need to be drawn or if current lines need to be adjusted.”

Due to the pandemic, the census data isn’t expected to be available until September.

“With filing currently scheduled for July, it will be near to impossible to conduct when we are not sure if the current lines are correct,” said Parker. “Therefore, the State Board Executive Director Mrs. Brinson Bell met with the House Election Committee on Feb. 28 and requested for the 2021 election schedule be adjusted due to the census data not being received.”

If the request is granted, the 2021 municipal elections will be pushed back to 2022.

“Also,” said Parker, “if this request is granted it will push back the 2022 primaries, which is currently scheduled for March, but will be moved to May. At this point, it is just a lot of moving targets.

“We are waiting to see what the House Election Committee decides and will move forward accordingly,” continued Parker. “Once we know we will definitely update our residents of any and all changes.”

Up for election in 2021 in Scotland County are:

City of Laurinburg

— City Council At Large James Garby Jr.

— City Council District 1 Mary Evans

— City Council District 2 Andrew Williamson

Town of East Laurinburg

— Mayor Marshall Stevens

— Town Commissioners Virginia “Gail” Chavis, Tyresa Haywood, Ralph Scott/Terry Godwin

Town of Gibson

— Mayor Eric Stubs

— Town Commissioners Marjorie Whitlock, Adam Liles and a vacant seat

Town of Wagram

— Mayor Milton W. Farmer

— Council Members Bernice M. Gorham, Hyner Massey Jr. and Robert L. McLaughlin

Town of Maxton

— Town Commissioners Virgil L. Hutchinson and Victor Reginals Womack Sr.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]