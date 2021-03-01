Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole a Taurus 9mm pistol valued at $250. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —Emmanuel Temple Deliverance Church reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons have stolen the city recycle bin from the property.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to the police department on Friday that someone had shot at the residence. During the time of the shooting, two adults and four juveniles were inside. There were no reports of injuries and no costs of damages available.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department that someone had shot at them while they were in a vehicle. Inside the vehicle were three adults and two juveniles. No one was injured.

Fraud

LAURINBURG —A 27-year-old of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Sunday that she had given $750 to purchase a vehicle online but never received the vehicle.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tyrek Walker, 25, of Charlotte Street was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $32,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Demario Smith, 33, of McColl, South Carolina, was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquana Bethea, 35, of Laurinburg was arrested Saturday for trespassing. She was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Latoya McDonald, 43, of Wagram was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Sampson County. She was given a $125,000 bond.