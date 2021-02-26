County working on tweaking its hiring policy

LAURINBURG — At its last meeting, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners discussed the lack of diversity in county leadership after Commissioner Darrel “B.J.” Gibson stated there are not enough black department heads.

The board held its annual retreat Thursday and, once again, the topic was up for discussion.

“Susan Sanders, Human Resources director made a presentation to the board,” said Carol McCall, board chair. “Presently HR is in the process of reviewing and revising the county’s hiring policies and recruitment process. Also, there is a consultant working for the county on this.”

The conversation centered around being in compliance with EOC hiring practices as well as recognizing the need for the county workforce to reflect the county population.

“The recruitment process will expand to attract more diverse applicants,” said McCall. “Once policies are finalized the policy committee will review them and send them to the full board for consideration. The board recognizes that this is a work in progress and supports it and wants it finalized soon.”

Gibson said he feels that the majority of the commissioners and County Manager Kevin Patterson recognizes there is a valid issue and he is happy that they are working to address it. He also stated the conversation between the commissioners was very transparent and honest.

“I anticipate more visibility of vacancies and a higher volume of minority applicants with hopes that we will land some highly qualifies candidates for positions,” said Gibson. “As a commissioner, I will certainly do my part in publicizing jobs and holding staff accountable to making this a priority and I am certain the majority of our commissioners will do the same.”

Commissioner Tim Ivey said he believes this is a start, but it is not the final option.

“We ( the county) have to focus on this issue more and have it in the mind of everyone in the hiring process,” said Ivey.

“Moving forward I would like to see measurable progress,” continued Ivey. “I want to see it work and include everyone in the hiring and recruiting process. Talking about itis one thing, doing it will show in the results.”

Gibson also said information was shared showing they have had a great deal of minority applicants and many who have been interviewed and offered positions, but also a high rate of those who chose not to join the organization.

“As our county manager shared so well, we have to be open to the feelings of our community and work to create an environment that highly qualified candidates desire to be apart of,” said Gibson.

The board will meet for its regular meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. Residents can view the meeting on YouTube on the commissioners’ channel. To ask a question or to present something to the board call 1-872-240-3311 and use access code 376128365. All calls need to be made before 7 p.m.

Public Information Officer Jason Robinson can also be emailed prior to the meeting and can read questions or comments for residents. his email address is [email protected]

One topic set to be discussed will be the Laurel Hill Community Center.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]