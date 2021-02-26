Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons forced entry through the rear door of the residence and stole a 55-inch TV valued at $900.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 62-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons opened a line of credit in the victim’s name.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Steven Haywood, 35, of Willow Drive was arrested Thursday for domestic assault, communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharge of a firearm in the city limits. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jordyn Stewart of Willow Drive was arrested Thursday for simple assault. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Andrew Everett, 30, of Sunset Drive was arrested Thursday for assault on a female and resisting arrest. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jennifer Perritt, 30, of Hasty Road was arrested Thursday for assault with a deadly weapon. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Patricia McNair, 39, of Mills Street was arrested Thursday for driving while impaired. She was given a $500 bond.