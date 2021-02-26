Task force makes multiple arrests in Maxton

MAXTON — The Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force arrested multiple people for firearms and drug offenses during a Tuesday operation here.

The task force is comprised of the Lumberton, Maxton, Pembroke, Red Springs, Rowland, Parkton and St. Pauls police departments, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division and a federal agency.

Arrested or issued citations for drug and gun offenses were:

— Dante Ortiz, 19, of Blakely Road in Laurinburg, for carrying a concealed firearm;

— Caleb Perritt, 28, of Hasty Road in Laurinburg, for carrying a concealed firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and transporting an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle;

— Sequion Johnson, 19, of West 31st Street in Lumberton, for carrying a concealed firearm;

— Brandon Greenridge, 27, of South Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, for possession of marijuana.

Arrested or cited for criminal offenses during the operation were:

— Tylik McBride, 19, of Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, for possession of alcohol underage and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle;

— Daniel Locklear, 41, of Creel Run Drive in Maxton, for suspended driving, open container of alcohol and on a warrant for driving while impaired.

During the operation, police also seized three firearms.

The total number of arrests/citations issued during operation were three for carrying a concealed firearm, one possession of cocaine, two possessions of marijuana, one underage possession of alcohol, four open containers of alcohol, six revoked driving, one suspended driving, one unlicensed driver, two expired registrations, one warrant for driving while impaired, and one warning for stop sign violation.