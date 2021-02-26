Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Feb. 27

— A collard sandwich sale will be hosted and held by the Gibson Fire Department starting at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Drive-thru service only. Sandwiches will be $6 each.

Feb. 28

— The community is invited to come support Rare Disease Day during a drive-thru event at 3:30 p.m. at James Lot Park on Main Street in Laurinburg.

March 20

FIRST DAY OF SPRING

— The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office will hold a litter pick-up event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in volunteering to help out can contact Rebecca Riggs at 910-277-3114 to sign up.

March 25

— The Scotland County Re-entry Program, administered by the Scotland County Department of Social Services and funded through the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, invites the community to a virtual Re-entry Community “Future Focused” Council on Thursday, March 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. For information, contact Re-entry Coordinator Rob Macy at [email protected] or 910-405-9024.

April 19-24

— The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Green Team will hold its annual Spring Litter Sweep. Teams will be able to register and receive materials prior to that date.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.