Revolutionary battle sight is our hidden gem

Several weeks ago, Editor W. Curt Vincent of The Laurinburg Exchange sent out a blanket e-mail request asking numerous people whether we knew of any “hidden gems” in Scotland County. I suppose his logic was like fishing – sometimes you pull in a big one and sometimes you lose your bait, but you’ll never know until you wet a hook.

The story you’re about to read is my response but falls within a new category called “you might just pull in a boot.”

First, I’m not deliberately going to tell anything untruthful. However, anyone reading this should realize that even though much of it is undisputed fact, some of it is opinion and some of it is speculation or conjecture.

Second, my definition of “hidden gem” may be a bit narrow. To me gems such as the John Blue site and Temperance Hall would not qualify.

Despite a huge sign with an arrow which says, “MUSEUM” along with an arrow pointing at the Rural Heritage Museum across from the John Blue House, I’ve heard people say they never knew it was there. The gem I’m about to describe is literally hidden from human sight except under unusual circumstances.

To better understand this gem, a brief history lesson is in order. Thirteen British colonies on the North American Continent declared themselves to be an independent country free from British rule in 1776. The Crown considered the colonies to be in revolt and the Revolutionary War ensued.

Early in the war the heaviest fighting took place in the northern colonies but shifted into the South as the war progressed. By the end of the war, the heaviest fighting had moved back northward. With the aid of the French Army and Navy, on Oct. 19, 1781, the Continental Army led by Gen. George Washington accepted the surrender of the British forces under Lord Cornwallis at Yorktown, Virginia.

By early 1781, even though the larger armies had left the Carolinas, plenty of people were still on a wartime footing. Opposing each other in the same geographic area were the Tories, loyal to King Charles III, and the Whigs, loyal to the newly independent nation which eventually became the United States of America.

Many of the residents of our area were Scottish immigrants who had traveled up the Cape Fear River and landed at Campbelltown (now known as Fayetteville). Before leaving Scotland, they had to swear an oath of loyalty to the king as a condition of immigrating to the colonies. One local Tory gathering place was a tavern near McPhauls Mill south of the Antioch Community in present-day Hoke County.

Both sides considered their own government as legitimate and the opposing side as enemies.

The balance of power shifted back and forth like the ocean tides. Each side was especially suspicious of large gatherings of the opposing side which might lead to creation of an army large enough to wrestle control away from themselves. Therefore, many clashes occurred in which both sides were armed with weapons and righteousness. Some historians describe some such encounters as nothing more than bushwhacking.

One clash occurred on Aug. 4, 1781, at Bettis’s Bridge near the intersection of the Lumber River and the road now known as U.S. Hwy. 401 between Wagram and Raeford. A Whig militia from Anson County under the command of Col. Thomas Wade sought to disburse a group of Tories who had assembled at McPhauls Tavern who were under the leadership of Cols. Hector McNeill and Duncan Ray. Wade had four men wounded and the loyalist lost 12 men killed and 15 wounded.

About a month later Col. David Fanning, a commissioned British officer from Virginia, and his unit were passing through the area. Their headquarters was in central North Carolina, but they were returning after a visit to Wilmington to be resupplied. Information was received that Col. Wade and the Anson County Militia consisting of roughly 450 men were on the Richmond (now Scotland) County side of the Lumber River. They were traveling toward them to disburse the McPhaul Tavern loyalists once again. Col. Fanning combined the Tory militia with his own unit for a total of about 250 men.

Fanning knew the Anson Militia would be vulnerable to attack as it crossed the river at Bettis’s Bridge. He organized an ambush which resulted in an engagement lasting about 90 minutes on September 1, 1781. Fanning had four men wounded and one man killed. In a rout, Col. Wade had 23 men killed, 50 men taken prisoner, and 250 horses captured.

Later before the war ended, Col. Fanning went on to capture N.C. Gov. Thomas Burke and 200 other Whigs in the Town of Hillsborough (the temporary capital of the State of North Carolina). He turned the governor over to British authorities in Wilmington. Having participated in 36 engagements and skirmishes, Fanning was one of the few people who was singled out and denied a pardon after the war. Col. Wade’s accomplishments were recognized with the honor of having the Town of Wadesboro named after him.

So, what is the hidden gem?

Even though the battles had no overall effect on the outcome of the war, to me it’s remarkable that Scotland County co-hosted two battles on its border with present-day Hoke County. About 700 men fought two engagements less than a month apart resulting in 35 killed and very few people now have ever heard of it. But that’s not the gem.

The gem was rediscovered in 2013 by Marcus Norton while the waters of the Lumber River were diverted in connection with the construction of the latest bridge. Hidden upstream near the concrete Gilchrist Bridge dedicated in 1922, was the relic of an earlier bridge of which Norton snapped a photograph.

Was this the scene of the two Revolutionary War battles? At the time the photograph was made, Gilchrist Bridge was 91 years old. The battles occurred 141 years before that. To anyone who thinks the bridge timbers couldn’t have lasted that long should consider that an underwater cypress forest at least 60,000 years old was recently discovered in Georgia. In South Carolina, an industry has developed to recover heart pine logs which drifted away during the 1800s while being floated downstream.

Perhaps we’ll never know if the relic played a role in the battles, but to me it’s a hidden gem which tickles the imagination.

Philip McRae is the Scotland County clerk of court.