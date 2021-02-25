Foreign Trade Zone still in the works

LAURINBURG — The plan to obtain Foreign Trade Zone status for the Southeast Regional Airport has been delayed.

“The FTZ status has not been obtained yet; however, we hope to change that in the near future,” said Seth Hatchell, assistant director of SRA. “The first step is selecting a knowledgeable consulting firm to help us through the process.

The SRA is currently looking at three consulting firms with hopes of selecting one within the month.

“Airport management has met extensively with each to hear their background and relevant experience,” said Hatchell. “Their recommendation will go before the Airport Authority to be approved prior to moving forward. Once the firm is chosen, the remaining steps will vary based on their recommendations for proceeding.”

The decision on which consulting firm will take the job was meant to be brought to the board during Thursday’s meeting, however, one of the firms is located in Texas and received damage to its office and the consultant’s home during the recent winter storm.

“Currently, we are looking at either becoming our own grantee of an FTZ or petitioning a current FTZ such as Raleigh or Charlotte, to expand their service area to include the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport and surrounding industrial park,” said Hatchell. “Each of these options will require an application to go before the Foreign Trade Zone Board for their approval.”

According to Hatchell, this could be a huge boost to economic development in Scotland County. He further stated the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport and surrounding industrial park would then be able to market their presence in an FTZ, which could help bring in large industries that import products.

“With the United States Golf Association’s announcement to create a second headquarters in Pinehurst, the Southeast Regional Airport Authority is confident that a runway extension and FTZ status will help secure the presence of golf manufacturing right here in Scotland County,” said Hatchell. “A Foreign Trade Zone offers benefits to companies such as import tax deferral, reduction, or even elimination. It can also assist with Federal and State tax savings, as well as a noticeable reduction in paperwork. Each of these aspects is seen as highly desirable for large industries involved in importing products.”

The board is set to meet again next month.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]