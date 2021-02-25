Robbery

LAURINBURG — A female Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Wednesday that, while on McKay Street, she was robbed of her purse by an unknown black suspect.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 74-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons took out a loan in their name.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Melissa Graham, 34, of Beta Street was arrested Wednesday for trespassing and communicating threats warrants. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Latoya Locklear, 34, of Laurel Hill was arrested Wednesday for possession of cocaine, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired. She was given a $5,000 bond.