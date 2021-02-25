INASMUCH celebrates 15 years

LAURINBURG — It was 15 years ago that Virginia Ray was delivering coats to a school when the principal told her about a group of children who could not focus on their work on Monday mornings because they were so hungry. That discussion led to the creation of Project INASMUCH.

The name was inspired by Matthew 25:40, which reads, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

What began that day at I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School started with 30 bags of food going out to students. Now the non-profit gives out 822 bags a week to children in the community who might not otherwise have food over the weekend. The bags feature a variety of healthy foods and are taken to the schools to be delivered to students on Friday.

But there’s more to Project INASMUCH than its well-known “Jesus Loves You Bags.”

”Social workers at the schools will call us and tell us what these children need,” said Director Brenda Hartis. “They’ll tell us if they need socks, if they need clothes, if they need food — there could be a new family that moves in and they need food for the family. We work with the social workers on more things than just the bags.”

Hartis has been working with Project INASMUCH since it began and recently took over for Ray, who retired in 2020.

“It was the vision and dynamic leadership of Ms. Virginia Ray with the faithful volunteers who have worked untiringly that have made this such a rewarding effort for a job well done these 15 years,” Hartis said. “A lot of our volunteers are like me and have been here since the beginning.”

The non-profit has continued throughout the pandemic to provide for children, continuing to make the bags to be delivered with the hot meals via school buses and get a number of bags needed from each of the schools. Hartis added last year there were 32,000 bags delivered in the county.

The non-profit worked throughout the summer as well giving out items like socks to children who needed them or toilet tissue to families unable to get any.

“When we started we didn’t think it would turn into this, we started making just 30 bags and now we’re making over 800 a week,” Hartis said. “We just want everyone to know that we appreciate all of the support we’ve had over the years. Without the support none of this would have been possible, we wouldn’t have come this far without the support of Laurinburg and Scotland County.”

Project INASMUCH is located on 106 Johns Road in Laurinburg. For information or to volunteer, contact 910-610-5422.

