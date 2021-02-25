Schools superintendent to hold virtual meet and greets

“What are their expectations for me as a superintendent and for the schools? I’m a public servant and I serve the students and I serve the families. Often times with relationships, to me the issues come from communication and expectations. So this is a way for me to communicate with the people that I serve but also hear the expectations they have for me. One so I can humbly accept them and two I can address or explain any limitations I might have.” — Superintendent Takeda LeGrand

LAURINBURG — Scotland County parents and community members will get the opportunity to meet with Superintendent Takeda LeGrand and voice their questions and concerns in March.

LeGrand will be holding three virtual meet and greets — on March 18 and March 25 at 5:30 p.m. and at noon on March 27.

“I want to hear from parents and community members about their current experiences with Scotland County Schools,” LeGrand said. “I want to hear their ideas and their vision and what things they would like to do to continue the greatness that we have here.”

To join the Zoom meet and greets, those who are interested are asked to sign up via links that are available on both the Scotland County Schools website and Facebook pages.

Those who might not have a personal email address can sign up with their student’s email.

“I want to hear what things they think we’re doing exceptionally well at and what they’re proud of about our school system,” LeGrand said. “But I also what to hear great ideas, how can we become even better or how can we improve. I want to know what they’re expecting from our school system at this time.”

LeGrand added it is also a way for the community to get to know her and for her to get to know them a little better.

“What are their expectations for me as a superintendent and for the schools?” LeGrand said. “I’m a public servant and I serve the students and I serve the families. Often times with relationships, to me the issues come from communication and expectations. So this is a way for me to communicate with the people that I serve but also hear the expectations they have for me. One so I can humbly accept them and two I can address or explain any limitations I might have.”

The meetings will also help LeGrand as the school system begins to formulate its plans for the school year next year and beyond.

