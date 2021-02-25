You can’t keep a good man down

In Acts chapter 3 (1-10), we find a man that is a cripple; this man was one who find himself in a situation where life had dealt him a hard blow. I mean, when you can’t walk; when you have legs but there is no strength in them, you are in a bad place, because then you have to depend on somebody else for your surviva.

That’s not a good place to be in, having to depend on other people to live, especially in that day.

See, they didn’t have government agencies that looked out for invalids like we do today. He couldn’t apply for disability or Social Security; he could not get food stamps to use to buy groceries.

Now, where he lived or how he lived outside of where he is now I don’t know, and the scriptures don’t say. I don’t know if he had family or not, but I do know he found himself in a place that nobody wants to be in, and that’s having to beg for money and depend on the generosity of other people.

It is the nature and pride of a man to want to provide for himself; that’s who we are. And then some people are not sympathetic; some are cruel and devilish; some are generous but some are heartless. Can you imagine day after day having to sit and beg for money from strangers? If this doesn’t put you in the DOWN nothing will.

But he is in a good place. We find Peter and John, two of Christ’s disciples, going up together into the temple at the hour of prayer at the ninth hour (3 p.m.), and there a lame man who was carried daily and laid there to beg for money (Acts 3:2).

According to chapter 4 verse 22, he was more than 40 years old. Imagine being a cripple for 40 long years and a beggar. People carried him every day to the temple gate named Beautiful. The fact that the cripple was being carried to the temple at 3 p.m. suggests he regularly went to beg when the crowds were thickest.

If you will picture this 40-year-old man lying there … his pride stripped away. But this man in his DOWN condition catches the attention of Peter and John. Seeing them about to go in he asked them for money; this man didn’t know it, but he is in the right place at the right time — he is prime right for a miracle.

Community, when you make your way to the house of the Lord; when you get in the press to get there, there is no telling what God will do for you, or what miracle he may give to you.

Peter looked straight at him and said, “Look on us,” and he did, expecting to receive some money from them. Peter said “Silver and gold I don’t have … see, we are not rich men; we are just ordinary fishermen; so I don’t have much to give you … but I do have something better; such as I do have give I to you: In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk.”

Paraphrasing, what Peter is saying is, If I give you a handout, I’ll feed you for a day; but if I give you a hand up, I’ll feed you for a lifetime!

Look at Peter, he takes him by the right hand, and lifted him up.

Community friends, I like that; I like that because here is a man who is looking for a hand up, and not just a hand out! And that’s all some people need, a hand up … for believe it or not, everybody doesn’t want a hand up, and everybody that says they want to be healed don’t really want to be healed.

Some people like living on the system; they like sitting by the roadside begging; they want all the food stamps and government money they can get; everything that’s free that they can get their hands on they want it.

See, if they get a hand up and get healed, they’ll have to get off disability and go to work! Folks won’t feel sorry for them anymore. But not this man — some people want to earn their own money; they want to work for what they get.

Peter takes him by the hand and lifted him up, and the Bible says, “immediately the cripple’s feet and ankles were strengthened, and the man walked and leaped” … the two Apostles had no money to give; but money was not what the man needed most. He needed salvation for his soul and healing for his body.

Friends, this man was DOWN — anybody reading ever been down or a cripple? You may not have been a cripple in your legs, but you may have been a cripple in your mind or your spirit. See, you can be a cripple and have two good legs because you are in a down place.

Community, all of us have DOWN moments; no one is exempt. You can be doing so good, and all of a sudden you can have your legs cut out from under you and you are crippled. This man knew something about being down; 40 years of being a cripple. No doubt if this man could sing, he would sing, “You can’t keep a good man down!”

Friends, if you are down, understand that sooner or later God will send somebody to lift you up; and when he does, give God the praise and declare to the devil, “You can’t keep a good man down!”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.