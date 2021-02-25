Scotland County Schools names new CFO

LAURINBURG – Scotland County Schools has named Kevin Combs as the new chief finance officer for the district.

Combs was approved for the new post during the Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday. He replaces Lisa Nowlin, who resigned earlier this month to take a position with Columbus County Schools.

‘I believe I bring a unique perspective to the position having been a direct customer, so to speak, of the Finance Department during my time as a director,’ Combs said. ‘My focus will be to streamline processes and find data-driven, unique ways to strategically fund initiatives and support my colleagues with maximizing funds to improve student achievement.’

Combs began his career in education in Cumberland County at E.E. Smith High School where he taught AP chemistry, physics, biology, and earth science. After becoming the Microsoft Partners in Education representative for North Carolina, he also served on the Cumberland County Professional Development Team focusing on technology training for staff.

Combs came to Scotland County in 2013 as the instructional technology director where he led the district in rolling out the Google platform making Scotland County Schools one of the first districts in the state to adopt Google Apps for Educators. Prior to beginning his career in education, his work experience included positions in corporate finance and business.

Combs earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry with a minor in business from Methodist University. He received his master’s in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke where he participated in the Sandhills Regional Education Consortium Principal Leadership Program, and he is currently enrolled in their MBA program.

“In our search for a new chief finance officer, we were looking for someone with strong leadership and technology skills, but also with a fresh perspective and innovative ideas to support alignment of resources and Mr. Combs is the perfect fit,” said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand. “I am excited to work with him to support the students and staff of Scotland County Schools.”

Combs will begin his new position on Monday.