Rare Disease Day proclamation

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis was joined by Chaka Davis-Smith and Mechell Vasquez for the signing of a proclamation recognizing Sunday as Rare Disease Day. Davis-Smith is affiliated with National Organization for Rare Disorders and the Global Genes Program after her son Tristan passed away at age 4 from Jeune Syndrome. He would have turned 13 on Saturday. In place of the annual candlelight vigil, Davis-Smith will be at the James Lot with a sign asking people to honk their honks in support from 3 to 4 p.m.