ALMOST AN EAGLE

LAURINBURG — Local Eagle Scout candidate Catherine Macy is breaking new ground in Laurinburg in more ways than one.

Macy has not only taken hold of the new opportunity, but she is also helping lead the way for others who dare to dream as she has.

“Catherine Macy is a founding member of Troop 1447 and the Scout Girls Patrol,” said Candy Houg, scoutmaster of Troop 1447. “She has been involved with scouting since she was born. Her family has been actively involved in Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of the USA for many years.

“She has served as troop guide for the girls of Troop 1447, helping them build the scout skills that she learned growing up with scouting,” added Houg. “Catherine’s service as a youth leader has helped Troop 1447 be successful in planning and executing fun and productive outings for our members, facilitating advancement for the girls.”

Now she is chasing her Eagle badge.

Macy’s mother, Candy, is very proud of her daughter and her accomplishments.

“She has always challenged herself and worked hard at anything she decides to do,” said Candy. “She is building a patio with tables, benches and umbrellas after convincing RCC the Covington Street campus could use them to look more college-like.

“It is important to me, as a mom, that children learn the importance of sticking to a decision and seeing a project through all the difficult challenges,” added Candy. “Girls were included in Boy Scouts of America as scouts, BSA in 2018. They are just becoming eligible for the Eagle rank due to minimum time requirements in some ranks. Both her older brothers achieved the rank of Eagle with Troop 447.”

According to Roger Ladd, assistant scoutmaster to Troop 1447, he has known Macy for years.

“She was active with the Girl Scouts and Venturing, a program within the BSA that has allowed girls over 14 for many years,” Ladd said. “The Venturing Crew that shares our charter organization, Crew 4447, shared outings with the troop.”

The project …

Macy is approaching the completion of her Eagle Scout patio project.

“My Eagle Scout project is a patio on the backside of the Covington Campus of RCC,” said Macy “The plan is to put two picnic tables and umbrellas on top of it, once the patio is completed. As a SEarCH senior, I have seen a need for more seating and gathering areas, especially ones that aren’t only available around class schedules. This will be an attractive and comfortable space for students, staff and visitors to use for studying, eating and lounging.

“The project will be finished within the week,” continued Macy. “There is a limited amount of time for me to earn my Eagle, due to when I was able to join the program, and so I had to sharpen my planning and problem-solving skills in order to get even this far. I’ve had immense support from friends and family, scouts and non-scouters, local and far away, and that has been what has made this possible.”

Macy joined Troop 1447 of First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg as a founding member.

“Once I realized earning the Eagle award was possible for me, it became a major goal of mine,” said Macy. “My parents, scoutmasters, scouting family and I have all been working tirelessly towards this goal since then. One of the reasons it’s so important to me to earn this award is because I have already spent so much time and energy into this program and into scouting in general, that I would feel it an opportunity sorely missed to not earn the distinction of the Eagle Award.

Macy stated that monetary donations to the project would be more than welcome and can be made out in the form of cash or check and given to First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg.

“Please make checks out to ‘Troop 1447’ and write ‘CMacy Eagle’ as the memo, or include a note stating that it’s for my project and who it’s from if you’re donating with cash,” said Macy. “Sponsors are still needed for the tables and umbrellas, so if you or your organization would be interested in your name being a part of this historical project, please contact me at [email protected] and, of course, thank you.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.