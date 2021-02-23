Drive-thru at Pate Stadium set

for Friday starting at 7:30 a.m.

LAURINBURG — Teachers and staff in Scotland County will have a chance to receive their COVID-19 shots on Friday.

Earlier this month, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that teachers and other essential work would be moved up in line to get vaccinated starting on Feb. 24. The announcement includes teachers, principals, childcare providers, bus drivers, custodial and cafeteria staff.

Receiving the vaccination is voluntary.

“I’m really excited for our staff COVID-19 vaccination event that is scheduled for this Friday,” said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand. “It is for all of our employees or anyone who is under contract with our schools. This is going to be Friday morning at Scotland High School starting at 7:30 a.m.”

LeGrand did share that the district was going to meet with the Scotland County Health Department to finalize the plan, but it was planned to be in a drive-through format with six to eight vaccination stations.

“The route will begin at the entrance to Pate Stadium and follow the route similar to last year’s drive-through graduation,” LeGrand said. “A final route will be shared on Tuesday. We’re asking all employees to make sure that they are registered. Registration is two-fold, we have a sign-up using a Google Docs then they will receive an email from the vaccination management system that you must complete prior to vaccination to receive the vaccine.”

Employees are asked to bring their ID along with an insurance card, even though the vaccine is free, and to wear a short-sleeve shirt.

“To make sure we keep our staff safe, we will have school resource officers helping with traffic,” LeGrand said. “Individuals receiving the vaccinations on Friday will be getting a form for a second dose before leaving.”

The tentative dates for the second vaccine will be March 31 or April 1.

