2 in critical condition after shooting

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday evening and left two people in critical condition.

According to a press release from the LPD, officers responded to Cooper Street around 6 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When they arrived officers located a 29-year-old male of Whiteville with a gunshot wound. The location of the wound was not specified.

The male was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital, then transported to an undisclosed hospital for further treatment. He is reportedly currently listed in critical condition.

Antonio Devon Smith, 35, of Whiteville, was on the scene but suffered no injuries. He told officers the two of them were robbed by a group of males in a black SUV. The group then began shooting at them and stole Smith’s yellow 2015 Kia Soul. Both vehicles fled towards Old Lumberton Road.

While on the scene, officers were notified of a second gunshot victim who was located in Maxton in a black SUV. This victim was a 38-year-old resident of Laurinburg who was transported by Robeson County EMS to Scotland Memorial Hospital before being transferred to an undisclosed hospital for further treatment. He is currently listed in critical condition. The vehicle, a Lincoln MKX, was seized by the LPD.

In the process of investigating the scene, a firearm was located and it was revealed that Smith had exchanged gunfire with the males in the SUV.

Smith was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was given a $15,000 bond.

“The Laurinburg Police Department would like to thank the community for their cooperation and information,” the press release stated. “The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected. Anyone with information pertaining to the ongoing investigation is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.”

Since the start of February, there have been several shootings in the county. A shooting on Blakey Road left one person dead, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Last Wednesday, police responded to Roosevelt and Welch streets where a 35-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the forearm but refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

