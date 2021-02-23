Chamber honors the best businesses of 2020

LAURINBURG – The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized two member businesses as the Business of the Year.

The 2020 Business of the Year honors are presented to a local business that has made significant contributions to the community or have served the Scotland County area in exceptional ways for over five years. Candidates for this award must be members of the Chamber of Commerce, maintain successful, best business practices, be established in the Scotland County area, provide support and participation in community events. Small businesses are defined as a company with less than 20 employees.

The Chamber’s 2021 Chairperson Mary Sue Rabon presented the Small Business of the Year to Harley’s Tuxedo and Gifts and the Business of the Year to Carolina Hearts Home Care.

“Harley’s Tuxedo and Gifts has been in business since 2005 and has been an asset to Downtown Laurinburg and Scotland County since opening,” Rabon said. “Not only because of the investments this business has made to our community but for helping men look their best at formal events and weddings. When you enter Harley’s Tuxedo and Gifts you experience class, style and unmatched customer service.

“Carolina Hearts Home Care has also been in business since 2005,” she added. “Since then Carolina Hearts has grown into a company that serves clients in nine counties in North Carolina and seven in South Carolina. Carolina Hearts employs over 150 caregivers that serve their mission of providing the highest quality home care to their clients in order that they can achieve and maintain the optimum quality of life. Carolina Hearts Home Care has made a significant investment in Laurinburg and has recently opened their new office on Main Street.

“The Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognized these businesses for the impact they have made in the Scotland County Area through the years and salute them on their handwork and persistence throughout the COVID pandemic,” said Rabon.