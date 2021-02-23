Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Feb. 24

— The Live Like Madison Blood Drive will be held from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church on Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. To make an appointment, go online to redcrossblood.org.

Feb. 27

— A collard sandwich sale will be hosted and held by the Gibson Fire Department starting at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Drive-thru service only. Sandwiches will be $6 each.

Feb. 28

— The community is invited to come support Rare Disease Day during a drive-thru at 3:30 p.m. at James Lot Park on Main Street in Laurinburg.

March 20

FIRST DAY OF SPRING

March 25

— The Scotland County Re-entry Program, administered by the Scotland County Department of Social Services and funded through the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, invites the community to a virtual Re-entry Community “Future Focused” Council on Thursday, March 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. For information, contact Re-entry Coordinator Rob Macy at [email protected] or 910-405-9024.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.