Head joins The Exchange

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Exchange recently welcomed an addition to its editorial staff.

Jalen Head, a senior at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, began as a spring semester intern on Feb. 12.

“We have had a lot of luck with very qualified and bright students serving as journalism interns from UNCP, and I believe Jalen will fit that bill as well,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “Early on, he has been eager to jump right in and tackle any stories we pass his way, so we are excited about his journey here.”

Head, who came to UNCP from Jacksonville, has been a part of the university’s student newspaper since 2018. He has served as a staff writer and entertainment section editor during that time.

“More than anything, I’m just happy to be here,” he said. “Everyone has been so kind and helpful. The time spent here has already been so impactful. The Laurinburg Exchange is helping me garner my journalistic arsenal and expand upon the topics I write about.

“Octavia Johnson was a section editor for The Pine Needle when I began writing for the paper, so when I saw she interned here it made my decision to reach out to The Laurinburg Exchange that much easier,” Head added.

Head will earn a bachelor’s degree in mass communication with a concentration in journalism. He will graduate in June.

Head can be reached by phone at 910-276-2311 or by email at [email protected]