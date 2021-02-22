City receives grant to help with downtown project

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg is one step closer to creating a thriving green space downtown.

At the Feb. 16 Laurinburg City Council meeting, City Manager Charles Nichols told the council that the city had received a $5,000 grant from ElectriCities.

The Small Community Grant will be used to help landscape the Downtown Urban Design and Parking Project, which finished construction in 2020 with landscaping being the last of the tasks.

The project sits behind businesses on Railroad, Gill, Main and Roper streets, and the effort is focused on bringing a thriving green space to downtown.

“We’ve received the grant previously and used it to help with wayfinding signs and we’ve used it to help with the project before to keep our costs down,” said Community Development Director Michael Mandeville. “But we’re hoping to use it along with a little bit of leftover money from the community development budget to get the landscaping started. We want to get the grass and irrigation done before our next budget year and then with the next budget add benches and lighting.”

Mandeville added the city doesn’t know when landscaping will begin but it will be done before the end of the budget year which is at the end of June.

“This helps us be able to get some stuff done and start making some more progress before the next budget year,” Mandeville said. “It’s going to look great at the end of all this and be a great space downtown.”

The hope for the area is to bring more people downtown and to host various events from farmers’ markets to other downtown events in the large space. The area also offers a way to bring people from Hwy. 74 into downtown with the electric car charging station — the only one in the county.

