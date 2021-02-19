Weather causing delays with vaccine availability

LAURINBURG — Motjher Nature has put a crimp in the efforts to get COVID-19 vaccines to locations across the country, including North Carolina.

The state announced on Friday, due to weather conditions, some vaccine deliveries will be delayed. However, according to David Pope, chief operating officer at Scotland Health Care System, current vaccine distributions at Scotland Memorial Hospital will not be delayed.

“The delay hasn’t impacted this week’s vaccination events,” said Pope. “(But) this week’s shipment of 800 first doses of vaccine (for next week) has been delayed due to the weather. We haven’t been informed as to when we will receive these doses.

“There are no additional amounts to be given to us because of the delay,” added Pope. “We will still receive the shipment, it’s simply going to arrive later than anticipated. We will also receive 400 first doses for next week.”

According to Pope, he anticipates both shipments will arrive before next Thursday, so there shouldn’t be any impact on next week’s planned vaccination events either.

“We’ve worked really hard to make sure that community members seeking vaccination are not affected by the supply chain and weather issues,” said Pope. “We’re hopeful that our planning work will continue to allow us to adjust to these challenges as they arise.”

The Scotland County Health Department is working alongside the hospital to continue the efforts of vaccinating residents.

“We are working on plans and alternatives for vaccine distribution,” said Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson. “These can only happen with vaccine supply. The Health Department and the SMH are working together to figure out solutions, but we are dependent on vaccine availability.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.