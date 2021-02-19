Rotary Club planning a monthly litter sweep

LAURINBURG — The local Rotary Club has heard the complaints from area residents concerning the amount of litter accumulating around the city, and now club members are responding.

“Last week, several of our members met by Zoom to discuss concerns about the amount of litter in our community,” said Rotarian Guy McCook. “At that meeting, it was determined that there was interest in the Laurinburg Rotary Club putting together a project to become a part of the solution.”

The first step in that plan will happen March 20, when club members hope the community will join them in a “Community Litter Day” — the first of what club members hope will be a monthly event.

“I would hope that we can make this a great family event,” McCook said. “If you would like to bring your spouse, children or significant other, please do.

The club plans to pinpoint areas of the community most in need of litter pickup, then spend between 9 a.m. and noon scouring those areas each month. The club will provide bags, pick-up tools and gloves, but those participating should plan to bring anything else they may need.

“We are currently working with the city and the county staffs to locate some areas of concern,” McCook said. “I look forward to having a great time and working to improve our community.”

