Local vaccine appointments remain available

LAURINBURG — The guaranteed three-week allotment of vaccines distributed to the Scotland County Health Department has ended.

“We are waiting on the next allotment,” said Kevin Patterson, Scotland County manager. “We are only scheduling appointments as we are sure of having the vaccine. We generally receive the shipment of the vaccine on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday.

“We get notification from the state on the allocation Thursday evening or Friday morning of the doses that we will receive the next week,” continued Patterson. “For the last three weeks, the State did give each county a guaranteed minimum for the three weeks. We are waiting on the next minimum allocation for additional planning.”

According to Patterson, the second dose allocation is based on the first dose.

“If you received the first dose anywhere in NC, that provider will receive a second dose for you,” said Patterson.

Patterson continued by saying people will need to wait for 15 to 30 minutes after the shot, depending on the person, to see if they are going to have any allergic reactions.

“The entire process may take them 45 minutes,” said Patterson. “Also, the Health Department’s appointments are full but the hospital currently has vaccine available.

“If you qualify, currently 65 or over, please get the vaccine,” continued Patterson.

The Health Department, hospital, school system and Smart Start are working on vaccinating educators starting Feb. 24, according to Patterson, this includes a vaccination clinic on Feb. 26 for the School System.

“Scotland County Health Department and Scotland Health Care System have been working together throughout this pandemic,” said Patterson. “These efforts doubled when vaccines became available. We both want everyone eligible to receive the vaccine. This is the absolute best way to end this pandemic. For now, we still need to mask up and stand back.”

Clerissa D. Butler, lead immunization nurse, stated if you have pain or discomfort, talk to your doctor about taking over-the-counter medications, such as ibuprofen, aspirin, antihistamines, or acetaminophen, for any pain and discomfort you may experience after getting vaccinated.

“You can take these medications to relieve post-vaccination side effects if you have no other medical reasons that prevent you from taking these medications normally,” said Butler. “It is not recommended you take these medicines before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent side effects, because it is not known how these medications may impact how well the vaccine works.”

For information from the CDC on what to expect, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html#print.

The SCHD has distributed a total of 1,518 vaccinations, of those, 1,278 were first doses and 240 were second doses.

Scotland Memorial Hospital

According to David Pope, chief operating officer, SMH has distributed 3,499 first doses of the COVID Vaccine as of Thursday.

“We have also given out 622 second doses,” said Pope. “Also, we are still taking appointments, please call 910-291-7654 to make your appointment.

“We are hosting a drive-through community vaccination event for first doses today on the hospital campus,” added Pope.

SMH, according to Pope is also hosting a drive-through community vaccination event for second doses on Friday at the hospital campus.

“Scotland Physicians Network will be offering a community vaccination event in Pembroke next week,” said Pope. “We currently have no wait for appointments for Group 1 and Group 2 individuals.

“In fact,” Pope continued, “we’ve been disappointed the demand for the vaccine has been far less than our ability to administer vaccines. Additionally, the state announced educators would be eligible to receive vaccinations on Feb. 24. We are now making appointments for educators for the drive-through events at the end of that week.”

The hospital receives weekly shipments of the vaccine from the state.

“We are informed how many vaccines we will receive the week before each shipment,” said Pope. “We expect to receive notification from the state sometime (Thursday) concerning the number of vaccines in next week’s shipment.

Pope also added the state has set aside second doses for every first dose that is given to ensure that the facilities always have sufficient doses for those who received their first dose.

“I urge our community members who are currently eligible for the vaccine to make an appointment and be vaccinated,” said Pope. “Vaccination is the best tool to end this pandemic.

“Scotland Health has done our very best to inform, educate and persuade our community, particularly under-served populations and people of color, to be vaccinated,” continued Pope. “Let’s meet this challenge together and defeat this pandemic.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.