Facade program touted

LAURINBURG — City Council got an update from the Downtown Advisory Committee for the upcoming year.

At Tuesday night’s meeting heard from the chairman of the DAC, Jay Todd, who spoke on the facade grant as well as a proposed budget.

“I wanted to share a quick update with you on what we’ve done over the past three years,” Todd said. “We’ve averaged $33,000 in grant money that we’ve put out. The total amount we’ve spent since 2018 is about $94,000 and that’s a lot of money, but that has been matched with private contributions from the business owners and property owners downtown more than two to one. So in that same period of time, there has been almost $300,000 invested into our downtown for improvements.”

Todd shared the committee wanted the council to hear this information to show that the facade grant has been successful downtown.

“Historically, I’ve come here once a year and asked to extend the facade grant,” Todd said. “The committee has asked me to come to you and first request that we extend the facade grant by three years.”

Todd added there are two property owners downtown who want to take advantage of the facade grant currently, but since it expired in December they’re unable to do so.

“It’s been a great program because we have generated so much improvement in downtown,” Todd said. “I mean you can see it. I think people get excited about it.”

Todd also asked about getting a budget for the DAC put into the city’s yearly budget, which would include $33,000 for the facade grant use, $15,000 for advertising, marketing and promotions and $2,000 for department supplies and other expenses.

“We looked back with that average of $33,000 every year from the facade grant, what we wanted to do was have a very small but formal budget included when you do your budgeting process,” he explained. “We don’t feel like we should allocate all of $90,000 but what we talked about was keeping a reserve of money or a buffer of $40,000. That idea is if we have a year where we might not have good property tax collections and the city might not match as much there is money there that could also be used for economic development.”

Part of the funding would come from the tax that downtown retailers have to pay which generates $24,000 annually.

Todd added if the DAC doesn’t use all of the money, it would still stay in the city to allow the council to allocate it where it might be needed.

The council voted unanimously to approve both the extension of the facade grant and the budget for the DAC.

