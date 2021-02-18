Early-morning crash kills a local woman

LAURINBURG — An early-morning accident claimed the life of a Laurinburg woman on Wednesday.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper C.J. Locklear, 32-year-old Leondra Nicole Dial was traveling north on Crestline Road around 7:26 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle.

Dial ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went left of center, then ran off the left side of the road. At that point, she hit a culvert and a parked van at the God’s Little Angels Daycare. Locklear added that, at some point, the vehicle flipped over, completely ejecting Dial from it.

After she was ejected, the vehicle continued to travel and struck another parked van belonging to the daycare.

Locklear said Dial was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the accident, the daycare was not open, both vans were empty and there were no other injuries.

Dial is the third fatality in the county since last Saturday, when three people died in two car accidents. Christopher Eugene Hannan, 31, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, died after his vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer on Hwy. 74; and 18-year-olds Serena Locklear and Isaiah Hardin of Red Springs were killed when their vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle on Hwy. 501 and Johns Road.

